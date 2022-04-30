Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG) Short Interest Down 65.2% in April

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $12.76.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

