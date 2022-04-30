Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Shares Down 15%

Shares of Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Rating) were down 15% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.
About Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)
