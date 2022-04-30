Router Protocol Price Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $17.41 million and $1.14 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00006365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00040809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.20 or 0.07248977 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,138,648 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

