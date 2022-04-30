Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $120.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.43.

Shares of GSHD opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 359.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,479.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

