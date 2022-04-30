Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $130.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.54.

NYSE UHS opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.67. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

