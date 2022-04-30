Royal Bank of Canada Trims NCR (NYSE:NCR) Target Price to $44.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. NCR has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 283.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

