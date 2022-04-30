Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 4,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUBLF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Rubellite Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile (OTC:RUBLF)
