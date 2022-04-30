Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 4,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUBLF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Rubellite Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Rubellite Energy Company Profile (OTC:RUBLF)

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.