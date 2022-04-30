Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 219,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,838,374.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of RWAY opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

