Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $39.40 Average PT from Analysts

Apr 30th, 2022

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.25 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

