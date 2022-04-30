RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €40.72 ($43.78) and last traded at €40.43 ($43.47). 1,832,903 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.66 ($42.65).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.02.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

