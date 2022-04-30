Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

