Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.