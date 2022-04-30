Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $93.48 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 483,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 229,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 102,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

