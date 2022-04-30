Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.33.
Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $93.48 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 483,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 229,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 102,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.