Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SB. StockNews.com started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE:SB opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $499.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $362,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $616,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 9.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 177,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $83,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

