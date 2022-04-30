SAFE2 One Day Volume Hits $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00037990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.45 or 0.07203599 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00052659 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

