Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.20 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 268,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

