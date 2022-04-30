Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Down 63.7% in April

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,075. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,334.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 326,482 shares of company stock worth $2,547,243.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,122 shares in the last quarter.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (Get Rating)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.