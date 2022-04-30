Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $151.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

