Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.75 Per Share

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:SDG opened at GBX 167 ($2.13) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sanderson Design Group has a one year low of GBX 121.55 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 235 ($3.00). The company has a market cap of £118.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40.
