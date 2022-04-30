Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.75 Per Share

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SDG opened at GBX 167 ($2.13) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sanderson Design Group has a one year low of GBX 121.55 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 235 ($3.00). The company has a market cap of £118.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

