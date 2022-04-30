Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.69

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 166950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

