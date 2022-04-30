Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.69

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 166950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.
SDVKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.57.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34.
Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.
