Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 296,754 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 779,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,075 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SASR stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

