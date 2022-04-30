Saratoga Research & Investment Management Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $68,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,956 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

NYSE JNJ traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $180.46. 8,464,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,935. The firm has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

