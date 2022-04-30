Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SARTF. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $776.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $333.50 on Tuesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $329.00 and a 1-year high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.25. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

