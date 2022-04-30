SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $410.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $347.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.96 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $281.45 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.31.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,656,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

