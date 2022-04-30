Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 11th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681 in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

