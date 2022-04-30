Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

NASDAQ HON traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.51. 7,248,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,847. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

