Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,094.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 152,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 905,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 495,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,989,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,452,186. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $194.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.