Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,435 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $99.11. 3,589,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

