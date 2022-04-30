Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.64. 184,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,718. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.72.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.76) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

