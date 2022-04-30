Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,567,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,529,000 after purchasing an additional 134,261 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,641. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $13.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.36. 2,972,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,415. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.44. The company has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.