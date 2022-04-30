Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 54,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $7,484,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,933 shares of company stock worth $52,940,578 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.67. 14,713,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,208. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. The company has a market cap of $307.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

