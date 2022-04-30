Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Trimmed by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,243. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.