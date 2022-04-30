Scotiabank Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.90 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.81.
TSE CMMC opened at C$2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.58.
About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.