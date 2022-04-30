Scotiabank Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.90 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.81.

TSE CMMC opened at C$2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.58.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$572,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,674,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,903,149.75. Also, Director William Albert Washington purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. Insiders have sold 525,601 shares of company stock worth $1,983,196 over the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

