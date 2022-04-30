ScPrime Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and approximately $16,332.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001306 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,139,856 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

