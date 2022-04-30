Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $244.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.33.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.76. 7,659,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,511. SEA has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEA will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

