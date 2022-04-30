Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.