Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS.

Shares of STX stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.