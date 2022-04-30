Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.04 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.