Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,262. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $192.79.
In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $272,043.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,125,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,540 shares of company stock worth $10,588,052 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
