Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,262. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $272,043.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,125,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,540 shares of company stock worth $10,588,052 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

