Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGII. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,223,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGII opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

