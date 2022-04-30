Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.82.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$6.59 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357.

About Secure Energy Services (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.