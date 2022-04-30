Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 201,830 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,740,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,882 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

SNFCA stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.82. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

About Security National Financial (Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.