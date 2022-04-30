Seedify.fund Market Cap Hits $77.89 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00008278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $77.89 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00040905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.33 or 0.07273961 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00056911 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

