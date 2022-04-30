Select Asset Management & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Select Asset Management & Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,021 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.6% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 101,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 107,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 50,499 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 268,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,191. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.34 and a 52 week high of $93.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

