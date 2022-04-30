Select Asset Management & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Select Asset Management & Trust decreased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust owned 0.22% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 88,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,574. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.