SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading 0.4% Higher

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 262,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 234,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
SLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLS)
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
