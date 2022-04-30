SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading 0.4% Higher

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 262,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 234,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

SLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

