Sendas Distribuidora S.A. to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.
Shares of ASAI opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.55.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
