Sendas Distribuidora S.A. to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ASAI opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.55.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 576.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 66,734 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 197.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.