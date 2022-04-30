Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Cowen

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ST. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.10.

ST stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

