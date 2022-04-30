Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SERA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

SERA opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

