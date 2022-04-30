Shadows (DOWS) Trading Down 21% This Week

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $685,858.06 and approximately $52,238.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00030276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00101192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

