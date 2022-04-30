SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 59,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 267,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBET. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. owns and operates an online platform that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to betting content. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

